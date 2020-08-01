CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CONE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CyrusOne from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyrusOne from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.67.

CyrusOne stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.42. 1,347,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,503. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 490.73, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.07 and a 200 day moving average of $67.96. CyrusOne has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $84.56.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.59 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

In other CyrusOne news, Director Michael Klayko sold 5,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $405,904.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 24,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $1,821,723.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,234.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,595 shares of company stock worth $3,619,096 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 7.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the second quarter worth approximately $3,050,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 425.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 165,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,006,000 after purchasing an additional 133,621 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the second quarter worth approximately $555,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

