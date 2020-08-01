Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,007 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 1.5% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,802,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $941,564,000 after buying an additional 619,550 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Danaher by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,876,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $674,975,000 after buying an additional 33,333 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Danaher by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,219,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $584,323,000 after buying an additional 241,613 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,508,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $485,547,000 after purchasing an additional 155,156 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,461,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $479,126,000 after purchasing an additional 351,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.73.

DHR traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $203.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,792,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,988. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.95. The company has a market cap of $142.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.92. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $204.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 7,457 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.42, for a total transaction of $1,516,902.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,763.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 1,226 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $163.00 per share, with a total value of $199,838.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,236,454 shares in the company, valued at $364,542,002. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 498,929 shares of company stock valued at $94,446,919 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

