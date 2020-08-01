DATA (DTA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $86,056.00

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One DATA token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, DDEX, UEX and Huobi. DATA has a market capitalization of $3.96 million and approximately $86,056.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DATA has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $235.34 or 0.02032360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00179959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00066519 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000891 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000170 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00107248 BTC.

DATA Token Profile

DATA was first traded on January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . The official website for DATA is data.eco . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, Ethfinex, DDEX, Huobi, UEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

