Davita (NYSE:DVA) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Davita (NYSE:DVA) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.25-$6.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.5-$11.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.70 billion.Davita also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.25-6.75 EPS.

Shares of DVA traded down $3.73 on Friday, reaching $87.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,830,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.20. Davita has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $92.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.67 and a 200-day moving average of $79.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Davita had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 40.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Davita will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DVA shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Davita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Davita from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Davita from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Davita in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.71.

In other news, Director Charles Berg sold 357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $31,248.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,244.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kent J. Thiry sold 5,390 shares of Davita stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $437,560.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 283,369 shares in the company, valued at $23,003,895.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,109 shares of company stock worth $989,903 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

