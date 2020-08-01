Davita (NYSE:DVA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.65 EPS

Davita (NYSE:DVA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Davita had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 40.83%. Davita updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.25-6.75 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $6.25-$6.75 EPS.

DVA stock traded down $3.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.39. 1,830,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,563. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. Davita has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $92.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.20.

DVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Davita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Davita in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Davita from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

In other Davita news, Director Charles Berg sold 357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $31,248.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Kent J. Thiry sold 5,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $437,560.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 283,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,003,895.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,109 shares of company stock valued at $989,903. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

