Deltec Asset Management LLC Acquires 8,500 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,345,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,106,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562,103 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,343,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,098,570,000 after buying an additional 849,474 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,308,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,001,000 after buying an additional 353,907 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,077,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,898,000 after buying an additional 933,775 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,930,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,546,000 after buying an additional 504,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRK. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.15.

NYSE MRK traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $80.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,609,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,379,959. The firm has a market cap of $202.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.29. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

