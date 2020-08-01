Deltec Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Argus cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

RTX traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $56.61. The company had a trading volume of 357,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,015,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.85.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

