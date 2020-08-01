Deltec Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Deltec Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,222 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,618 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.3% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 45.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 532.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.51, for a total value of $1,612,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.49, for a total value of $17,636,681.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 480,747 shares of company stock worth $150,544,165. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $286.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.25.

AVGO traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $313.81. The stock had a trading volume of 107,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,254. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $310.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $127.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.