Deltec Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,000 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BofA Securities raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.89.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total transaction of $230,383.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,918,556.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total value of $393,437.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,834,748.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 24 shares of company stock valued at $7,836 and sold 263,430 shares valued at $98,818,407. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $3.11 on Friday, reaching $421.45. 7,799,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,841,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.19 billion, a PE ratio of 78.53, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $147.39 and a 1-year high of $431.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $390.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.37. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

