Deutsche Bank Raises Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target to $31.00

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STLD. UBS Group decreased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Steel Dynamics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Steel Dynamics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.18.

Steel Dynamics stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.41. 1,366,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,546. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.61 and a 200 day moving average of $26.01. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $35.78.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,522,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

