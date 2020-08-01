Deutsche Bank’s (DB) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DB. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Deutsche Bank from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Bank presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of NYSE:DB traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.92. 3,462,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,201,998. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average is $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Deutsche Bank has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $11.16.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Deutsche Bank will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $519,094,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,009,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 877.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,515,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,989,000 after buying an additional 4,053,231 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank by 316.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,623,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank in the second quarter worth $25,635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

