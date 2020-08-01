DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Raised to $400.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $335.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DXCM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DexCom from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $430.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $394.95.

Get DexCom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $4.18 on Wednesday, reaching $435.54. 865,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,371. The company has a fifty day moving average of $410.52 and a 200-day moving average of $325.07. DexCom has a twelve month low of $138.28 and a twelve month high of $446.50. The company has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.88, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.21 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.31, for a total transaction of $654,211.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,998,773.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 6,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.47, for a total transaction of $2,390,117.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,293 shares of company stock valued at $24,266,963 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,769 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,617 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of DexCom by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 12,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,370 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.