Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Diageo were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 295.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 970,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,379,000 after acquiring an additional 724,851 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 765,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,258,000 after buying an additional 257,340 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,006,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,221,000 after buying an additional 187,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 590,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,331,000 after buying an additional 169,986 shares in the last quarter. 9.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diageo stock traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.24. 425,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.68. The company has a market capitalization of $86.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.60. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $100.52 and a 12-month high of $176.22.

DEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Diageo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

