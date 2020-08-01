Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

DRNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.27.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.50. The company had a trading volume of 720,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,517. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.82. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $27.68.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $34.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.61 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 213.04% and a negative return on equity of 74.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bob D. Brown sold 13,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $318,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,281 shares in the company, valued at $438,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $88,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,644. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,813. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,058,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,926,000 after buying an additional 625,457 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1,345.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,870,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,092,000 after buying an additional 3,602,192 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,683,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,918,000 after buying an additional 24,815 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,343,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,121,000 after buying an additional 463,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,637,000 after buying an additional 22,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.