DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.00-6.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.775-3.825 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.44 billion.DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.00-6.10 EPS.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,292,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,780. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.39 and a 200-day moving average of $137.01. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $165.49.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.10 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 20.57%. On average, analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DLR. Robert W. Baird cut DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.13.

In related news, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $387,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.52, for a total value of $3,913,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,249 shares of company stock worth $13,113,723. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

