Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $109.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.66 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 24.91% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DIN traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $45.43. 847,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,025. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.72. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $104.46.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on DIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Dine Brands Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.