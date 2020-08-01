Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) Shares Sold by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 38.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000.

NYSEARCA:QQQE traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.65. 26,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,664. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.22 and a 200 day moving average of $54.84. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 1-year low of $40.13 and a 1-year high of $63.33.

