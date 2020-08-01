DIRTT Environmental’s (DRTT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their buy rating on shares of DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DRTT. National Bank Financial upgraded DIRTT Environmental from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of DIRTT Environmental from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DIRTT Environmental from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. DIRTT Environmental currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.83.

DIRTT Environmental stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.68. 3,749,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,747. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60. DIRTT Environmental has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $4.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $42.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.20 million. DIRTT Environmental had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 5.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DIRTT Environmental will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other DIRTT Environmental news, insider Jennifer Warawa bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $33,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRTT. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DIRTT Environmental by 66.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,479,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 985,761 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in DIRTT Environmental by 678.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 622,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 542,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in DIRTT Environmental by 763.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 38,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in DIRTT Environmental in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 38.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIRTT Environmental Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacture of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The company was founded by Geoff Gosling, Barrie Loberg, Kristin Moore, and Mogens F.

