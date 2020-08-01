Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) is Biechele Royce Advisors’ 7th Largest Position

Biechele Royce Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the period. Discovery Communications makes up about 5.0% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Biechele Royce Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of Discovery Communications worth $7,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Discovery Communications by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,413,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,498 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,888,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,345,000 after purchasing an additional 458,267 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 10.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,226,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,036,000 after purchasing an additional 570,985 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 4.4% during the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,653,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,455,000 after purchasing an additional 198,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,917,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,601,000 after purchasing an additional 91,063 shares during the last quarter. 36.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 5,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $112,109.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 780,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,735,871.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

DISCA traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,581,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.68. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $33.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 18.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DISCA. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Discovery Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

