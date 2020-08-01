Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 61.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,648 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Docusign in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Docusign by 222.2% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Docusign by 3,033.3% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Docusign by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.31, for a total transaction of $828,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 459,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,383,557.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $1,181,460.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 405,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,580,591.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,534 shares of company stock valued at $40,460,572 over the last ninety days. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Docusign in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Docusign to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Docusign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

DOCU stock traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,083,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,772,929. The firm has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of -185.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Docusign Inc has a 12-month low of $43.13 and a 12-month high of $217.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.60.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $297.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.12 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. Docusign’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

