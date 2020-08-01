Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) updated its third quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.85-1.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.98. Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.37-3.63 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Dominion Energy from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Dominion Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Argus lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.06.

NYSE:D traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.03. 4,843,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,839,692. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

