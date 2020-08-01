Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Receives Hold Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reiterated their hold rating on shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on D. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Dominion Energy from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.06.

NYSE D traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $81.03. 4,843,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,839,692. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.54. The stock has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 32,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. 66.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

