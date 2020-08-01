Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.37-3.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.54. Dominion Energy also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.37-3.63 EPS.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.03. 4,843,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,839,692. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.88 and its 200 day moving average is $80.54. The firm has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

D has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.06.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.