Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 127.1% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 32.6% in the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.93.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $84.74. 3,292,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,067. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The company has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.31.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares in the company, valued at $436,615.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,946.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,557 shares of company stock valued at $292,856 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

