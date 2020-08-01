Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Shares Sold by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $336,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,504 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,730 shares in the company, valued at $840,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DNKN traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,078,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,135. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $84.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 16.79% and a negative return on equity of 38.22%. The business had revenue of $287.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.403 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DNKN. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.86.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

