Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Given Hold Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their hold rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $69.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DNKN. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dunkin Brands Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.86.

Get Dunkin Brands Group alerts:

DNKN stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,078,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,135. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. Dunkin Brands Group has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $84.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.61.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $287.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.52 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 16.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.403 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

In other Dunkin Brands Group news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,638,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $458,710,000 after buying an additional 211,598 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,840,000 after purchasing an additional 41,119 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC increased its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,736,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,192,000 after purchasing an additional 309,140 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,706,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,125,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,742,000 after buying an additional 42,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.