Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Raised to “Buy” at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynex Capital from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dynex Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Dynex Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.25.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DX traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $15.45. 343,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,467. Dynex Capital has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $20.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.04 million, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 76.32% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $15.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynex Capital will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.10%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is presently 74.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 6.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Dynex Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,380,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Dynex Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.