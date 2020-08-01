Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 940 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $47,000. 32.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cowen raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,671.00.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total transaction of $81,816.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $807,257.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212 shares of company stock worth $303,047. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $69.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,461.47. 151,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,217. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,472.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,376.69. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,586.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.18 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

