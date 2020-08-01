Eads & Heald Wealth Management Invests $341,000 in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 128,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after buying an additional 54,010 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 56,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after buying an additional 19,088 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,743,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,816,000 after buying an additional 1,025,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.10. 302,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,705,208. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $101.28. The company has a market cap of $138.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.37.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,794 shares of company stock worth $9,057,485 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $91.40 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AbbVie from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.80.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

