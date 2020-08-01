Eads & Heald Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,762 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 658,726 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $57,914,000 after purchasing an additional 79,557 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 150,542 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,361,298 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $119,685,000 after buying an additional 117,735 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $75.74. 285,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,176,265. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.05 billion, a PE ratio of 68.32, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $98.14.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The company’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $330,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,504 shares of company stock worth $810,521 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.04.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.