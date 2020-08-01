Eads & Heald Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $328,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $520,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,983.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 20,109 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of LMT traded down $7.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $374.72. The company had a trading volume of 35,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $369.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $382.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.67.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.