Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 1,105 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,884,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,156,679,000 after acquiring an additional 470,845 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,735,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,318,022,000 after acquiring an additional 356,748 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,849,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,103,895,000 after acquiring an additional 366,283 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.6% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,786,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,397,735,000 after acquiring an additional 459,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,686,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,375,225,000 after acquiring an additional 158,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $334.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.57.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $307.16. 138,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,462,529. The stock has a market cap of $308.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $301.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.70.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total value of $12,137,996.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,490,132.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total value of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,418,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,000,122 shares of company stock worth $302,709,148. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

