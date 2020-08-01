Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 238 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,948 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.6% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,077 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,013,000 after buying an additional 572,815 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,780 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $403,397,000 after purchasing an additional 532,443 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,071,000 after purchasing an additional 470,248 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,318,618 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $284,357,000 after purchasing an additional 355,263 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,775,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $506,168,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $322.71. 93,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $312.39 and its 200 day moving average is $306.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $262.71 and a one year high of $331.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total value of $1,546,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,133.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total transaction of $773,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,042,351.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,380 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,249. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on COST. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $298.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.46.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

