Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 383 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Paypal comprises approximately 1.2% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Paypal were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in Paypal during the second quarter worth $211,000. Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 103,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,983,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.39. The stock had a trading volume of 364,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,028,172. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $198.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.90, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.47. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total value of $3,066,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,964,484.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Paypal from $190.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on Paypal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Paypal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price target on Paypal from $132.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Paypal from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.13.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

