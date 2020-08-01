Eads & Heald Wealth Management Takes $299,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 657 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 14.6% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Consolidated Capital Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 6.5% during the first quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 2.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 24.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $486.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,386,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,499,188. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $575.37. The company has a market cap of $214.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.01, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $475.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.57, for a total value of $719,129.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,307,171.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 53,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.23, for a total transaction of $23,895,891.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,895,891.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,612 shares of company stock valued at $90,145,458. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (down from $440.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $483.56.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.