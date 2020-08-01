Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $102.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $111.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.60.

Shares of NYSE EXP traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.23. The stock had a trading volume of 445,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,435. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.29. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $41.83 and a twelve month high of $97.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.16.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.47. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $428.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.01 million. Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 315.2% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 966.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 28.2% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Eagle Materials by 42.7% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

