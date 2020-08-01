Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,436,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6,302.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 594,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $798,166,000 after acquiring an additional 585,061 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,424,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,444,000 after acquiring an additional 295,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,297,617,000 after acquiring an additional 218,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,671.00.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total transaction of $89,751.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 212 shares of company stock worth $303,047. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $72.68 on Friday, reaching $1,458.77. The stock had a trading volume of 148,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,472.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,376.69. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,586.99. The company has a market cap of $997.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $1.95. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

