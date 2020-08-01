Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 11,441 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,584 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 11,441 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 2.0% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $13,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,254,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,496,102. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,724 shares of company stock valued at $10,377,028. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.13.

NYSE ABT traded down $2.26 on Friday, reaching $99.27. The company had a trading volume of 198,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,671,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $102.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.45 and its 200-day moving average is $88.37.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

