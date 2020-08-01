Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 1,153 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lessened its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 75,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 40,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2,534.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 58,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 56,680 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.62.

UPS traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.02. 337,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,915,398. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $121.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.84. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $145.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.42.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

