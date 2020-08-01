Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (NYSE:ETB) Holdings Boosted by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (NYSE:ETB) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income by 113.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income by 10.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income by 8.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income alerts:

NYSE:ETB traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,623. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average of $14.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (NYSE:ETB).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.