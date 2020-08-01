Eaton’s (ETN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Stephens cut shares of Eaton from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eaton from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.59.

Shares of ETN traded down $1.33 on Friday, hitting $93.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,664,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,001. The company has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $105.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.03%. Eaton’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.50%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total value of $211,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,283,445.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $405,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,351.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,661,001 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 4,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Eaton by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 221,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,390,000 after buying an additional 13,593 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

