Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA trimmed its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 82,310 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises 8.0% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA owned 0.15% of Ecolab worth $84,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Ecolab by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 0.9% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Argus cut their price objective on Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. G.Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.43.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total value of $4,677,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at $8,118,591.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 12,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.20, for a total transaction of $2,596,267.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,752.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,023 shares of company stock worth $10,095,797 over the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $3.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,797,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,862. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a PE ratio of -63.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $202.22 and its 200-day moving average is $192.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

