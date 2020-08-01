EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Acquires 2,157 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNW. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,631,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,627,000 after purchasing an additional 109,245 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,941,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,968,000 after purchasing an additional 316,589 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 175.7% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,412,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,563 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,312,000 after purchasing an additional 23,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 15.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,750,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,708,000 after purchasing an additional 233,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital stock traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $83.08. 1,542,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,052. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.36. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $105.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $661.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.63 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.7825 per share. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.62%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PNW shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.27.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

