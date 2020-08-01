EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Acquires 2,517 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the quarter. iShares Europe ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $7,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEV. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 276.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Shares of IEV stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.71. The stock had a trading volume of 253,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,086. iShares Europe ETF has a one year low of $29.49 and a one year high of $47.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.34.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

