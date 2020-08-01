EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Acquires 75 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Estee Lauder Companies comprises approximately 1.3% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $4,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 17.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 449,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,636,000 after acquiring an additional 65,446 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 358.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 393,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,709,000 after purchasing an additional 307,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 5,000 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.72, for a total transaction of $1,003,600.00. Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 2,906 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total transaction of $585,559.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,559. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,430 shares of company stock valued at $11,143,837. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock traded up $4.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $197.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,557,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,837. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.46. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $71.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $158.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.14.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

