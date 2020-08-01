EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Acquires 8,986 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,986 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in Altria Group by 14.2% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 17,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at $5,056,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Altria Group by 28.0% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 52.9% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,567,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,420,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $52.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.47 billion, a PE ratio of -79.13, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.29.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.36.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

