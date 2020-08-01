EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Acquires New Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,414,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,563,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,141,783,000 after purchasing an additional 95,435 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,778,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $831,186,000 after purchasing an additional 80,107 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,039,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $528,635,000 after purchasing an additional 212,224 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,870,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $325,356,000 after purchasing an additional 974,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $244,609,000 after purchasing an additional 68,273 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Shares of Align Technology stock traded down $2.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $293.82. 579,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.88 and a 52-week high of $326.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.85. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 2.01.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). Align Technology had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 81.50%. The business had revenue of $352.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Align Technology from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Align Technology from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Align Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. OTR Global upgraded Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered Align Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.00.

In other Align Technology news, CMO Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi sold 2,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.09, for a total value of $539,791.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,692.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.83, for a total transaction of $10,564,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,668,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,716 shares of company stock valued at $16,805,104. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.