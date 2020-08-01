EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Boosts Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in American Tower by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMT. Deutsche Bank began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp downgraded American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.33.

Shares of AMT traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $261.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,781,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $260.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.08. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The company has a market capitalization of $116.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.45.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were given a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 56.92%.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $233,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,485.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 4,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,740,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,220 shares of company stock worth $3,317,755. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

