EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.6% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 10,443.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 644,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,005,000 after purchasing an additional 638,081 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 24.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,590,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,263,000 after purchasing an additional 512,077 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 19.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,724,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,606,000 after purchasing an additional 448,004 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 140.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 751,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,763,000 after purchasing an additional 438,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 23.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,295,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $552,291,000 after acquiring an additional 434,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.00.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 176 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $50,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 178 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $49,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,439,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,082 shares of company stock valued at $9,968,924 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $280.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,007,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,628. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $174.80 and a 52-week high of $285.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $256.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $138.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.21.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

