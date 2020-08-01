EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Grows Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 34.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,386 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises approximately 1.4% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 249.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,443,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,568,431. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $79.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.80.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.24.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

